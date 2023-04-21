2023 UMD Volleyball schedule released

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bulldog volleyball fans looking to welcome back a UMD team who last year finished No. 7 in the nation has officially announced a new slate of competition for this year.

On Thursday, the University of Minnesota Duluth Volleyball team released their schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The season kicks off with a Friday, September 1 game against Adelphi and host Ferris State.

UMD will be looking to build upon what was a standout 2022 campaign, one that saw the Bulldogs finish 27-5 and tied for second in the NSIC with a 17-3 conference mark.

The full schedule is detailed below:

Sept. 1 Adelphi (Away)

Sept. 1 Ferris State (Away)

Sept. 2 Wayne State (Away)

Sept. 2 Malone State (Away)

Sept. 7 Michigan Tech (Home)

Sept. 8 Central Washington (Home)

Sept. 9 Northern Michigan (Home)

Sept. 9 Southern New Hampshire (Home)

Sept. 15 University of Mary (Away)

Sept. 16 Minot State (Away)

Sept. 22 Northern State (Home)

Sept. 23 Minnesota State-Moorhead (Home)

Sept. 29 Augustana (Home)

Sept. 30 Wayne State (Home)

Oct. 3 Bemidji State (Away)

Oct. 6 Souix Falls (Away)

Oct. 7 Southwest Minnesota State (Away)

Oct. 12 St. Cloud State (Away)

Oct. 14 Minnesota Crookston (Home)

Oct. 20 Minnesota State-Mankato (Home)

Oct. 21 Concordia St. Paul (Home)

Oct. 25 Winona State (Away)

Nov. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (Home)

Nov. 4 University of Sioux Falls (Home)

Nov. 10 Minnesota State-Moorhead (Away)

Nov. 11 Northern State (Away)

Nov. 14 NSIC Quarterfinals

Nov. 17 NSIC Quarterfinals

Nov. 18 NSIC Quarterfinals

