2023 UMD Volleyball schedule released
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bulldog volleyball fans looking to welcome back a UMD team who last year finished No. 7 in the nation has officially announced a new slate of competition for this year.
On Thursday, the University of Minnesota Duluth Volleyball team released their schedule for the 2023-24 season.
The season kicks off with a Friday, September 1 game against Adelphi and host Ferris State.
UMD will be looking to build upon what was a standout 2022 campaign, one that saw the Bulldogs finish 27-5 and tied for second in the NSIC with a 17-3 conference mark.
The full schedule is detailed below:
- Sept. 1 Adelphi (Away)
- Sept. 1 Ferris State (Away)
- Sept. 2 Wayne State (Away)
- Sept. 2 Malone State (Away)
- Sept. 7 Michigan Tech (Home)
- Sept. 8 Central Washington (Home)
- Sept. 9 Northern Michigan (Home)
- Sept. 9 Southern New Hampshire (Home)
- Sept. 15 University of Mary (Away)
- Sept. 16 Minot State (Away)
- Sept. 22 Northern State (Home)
- Sept. 23 Minnesota State-Moorhead (Home)
- Sept. 29 Augustana (Home)
- Sept. 30 Wayne State (Home)
- Oct. 3 Bemidji State (Away)
- Oct. 6 Souix Falls (Away)
- Oct. 7 Southwest Minnesota State (Away)
- Oct. 12 St. Cloud State (Away)
- Oct. 14 Minnesota Crookston (Home)
- Oct. 20 Minnesota State-Mankato (Home)
- Oct. 21 Concordia St. Paul (Home)
- Oct. 25 Winona State (Away)
- Nov. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (Home)
- Nov. 4 University of Sioux Falls (Home)
- Nov. 10 Minnesota State-Moorhead (Away)
- Nov. 11 Northern State (Away)
- Nov. 14 NSIC Quarterfinals
- Nov. 17 NSIC Quarterfinals
- Nov. 18 NSIC Quarterfinals
