UMD hosting ‘Be the Match Drive’ to find child a blood transplant

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Something special has been brewing up in Bulldog Country.

UMD and their Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C.) are joining several other colleges and universities across Minnesota to host a ‘Be the Match’ registration drive to find a cure for a little boy who needs a blood transplant.

Arii is a 22-month-old who was diagnosed with Hyper-IGM syndrome, a form of blood cancer.

In order to be cured, he is in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

So, UMD has partnered with ‘Be the Match’ to host a public event to find a transplant match.

UMD has opened this event to the public and invites anyone to come out and do a simple cheek swab, hoping to find Arii’s perfect match.

Taylor Stewart, a UMD Women’s Hockey senior and the Co-President of S.A.A.C. says Arii’s match is likely to be a 20-year-old and is hopeful that his match may be right on campus.

“In terms of our student-athlete advisory committee hosting it, so in terms of our athletics teams, we are all very fortunate to live healthy and blessed lives. I think it’s the least we can all do is to is a simple cheek swab, a very easy task, to potentially save a life and give another kid an opportunity to have the same college experience as we have,” Stewart said.

This is the first time that UMD will host a ‘Be the Match’ drive on campus.

It will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 12 pm to 8 pm in the lobby of Romano Gym.

If UMD students or Duluth residents want to become involved but can’t attend the event, they can text AriMN to 61474 for more information.

For more information, you can visit UMD Athletics’ website.

