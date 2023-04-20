UMD hosting ‘Be the Match Drive’ to find child a blood transplant

UMD and their Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C.) are hosting a ‘Be the Match’ for a 22-month-old who was diagnosed with Hyper-IGM syndrome.
By Alexis Bass
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Something special has been brewing up in Bulldog Country.

UMD and their Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C.) are joining several other colleges and universities across Minnesota to host a ‘Be the Match’ registration drive to find a cure for a little boy who needs a blood transplant.

Arii is a 22-month-old who was diagnosed with Hyper-IGM syndrome, a form of blood cancer.

In order to be cured, he is in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

So, UMD has partnered with ‘Be the Match’ to host a public event to find a transplant match.

UMD has opened this event to the public and invites anyone to come out and do a simple cheek swab, hoping to find Arii’s perfect match.

Taylor Stewart, a UMD Women’s Hockey senior and the Co-President of S.A.A.C. says Arii’s match is likely to be a 20-year-old and is hopeful that his match may be right on campus.

“In terms of our student-athlete advisory committee hosting it, so in terms of our athletics teams, we are all very fortunate to live healthy and blessed lives. I think it’s the least we can all do is to is a simple cheek swab, a very easy task, to potentially save a life and give another kid an opportunity to have the same college experience as we have,” Stewart said.

This is the first time that UMD will host a ‘Be the Match’ drive on campus.

It will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 12 pm to 8 pm in the lobby of Romano Gym.

If UMD students or Duluth residents want to become involved but can’t attend the event, they can text AriMN to 61474 for more information.

For more information, you can visit UMD Athletics’ website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Billings "Turtleboy"
Duluth Police arrest man accused of making threats on Facebook
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way
J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot
Mora man found guilty in Iron Range murder
Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman emerges after his third consecutive year sleeping outside.
Duluth Boy Scout celebrates 3 years sleeping outdoors
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain to close the week

Latest News

The Minnesota DNR's "I Can" programs are back this summer.
City by City: Upper Red Lake, Minnesota, Superior
Sen. Tomassoni
Tomassoni Tour: Bike tour for ALS coming this fall
Men as Peacemakers is hosting and Healing and Awareness event Friday, April 21.
City by City: Wisconsin, Duluth, Chisholm
QR Code to Donate to Life House Amazon Wish List
DONATE NOW: Help a young parent, help a baby