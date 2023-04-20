Storm knocks out power to thousands across the Northland

Downed power lines
Downed power lines(Pixabay)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Strong winds, snow and ice were taking down trees and branches across the Northland Thursday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., nearly 6,000 Minnesota Power customers were in the dark. Reports indicate strong winds were toppling trees onto powerlines in many locations. Almost all of the outages were in and around Duluth.

Minnesota Power says crews are working on restoring power to customers.

