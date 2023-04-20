Rescuers save dozens of animals found crammed inside pickup truck; others deceased

Rescuers in New Jersey were able to save more than 40 animals that were left crammed inside a...
Rescuers in New Jersey were able to save more than 40 animals that were left crammed inside a pickup truck.(Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Gray News) - Rescuers in New Jersey discovered dozens of animals crammed into a pickup truck last week.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge called the situation “horrific” as they joined other rescues in getting the animals out of the truck that was parked behind a strip mall.

The no-kill shelter reported the pickup had more than 40 animals in it with even more deceased.

According to Eleventh Hour Rescue, the animal cruelty seen was unimaginable as the team discovered dozens of dead animals along with 38 dogs and eight cats that were alive packed inside the pickup.

Rescuers said the animals appeared to have been living in the vehicle for about a week.

“It is clear that their trauma and neglect spanned far beyond the week they spent jammed in a pickup truck,” the animal refuge shared online.

Rescuers said the dogs which were found desperately needed grooming and baths as they were covered with fleas and had matted hair.

Several animal rescue organizations joined in helping the animals. The Eleventh Hour Rescue group said all of the animals have since been getting the necessary care.

Rescuers said the animals have a long road to recovery but thanked everyone for the support shown already.

According to reports, authorities arrested the owner of the truck with that person facing animal cruelty charges.

More information can be found online for those interested in assisting the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and Eleventh Hour Rescue groups.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Billings "Turtleboy"
Duluth Police arrest man accused of making threats on Facebook
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain to close the week
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way
J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot
Mora man found guilty in Iron Range murder

Latest News

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
Man accused of carjacking double amputee, leaving him on train tracks pleads not guilty
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal,...
Muslims end Ramadan, begin holiday amid war, reconciliation
Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and...
Bring Your Own Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven this spring
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme Court...
Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports