RECORD BREAK: Duluth breaks all-time snow record Thursday morning

Duluth breaks all-time snow record April 20, 2023
Duluth breaks all-time snow record April 20, 2023(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The all-time snow record in Duluth has officially been broken.

As of 2:30 a.m. Thursday the National Weather Service-Duluth announced the snowiest winter record had been broken.

The past record was set in 1995-1996 with 135.4″ in Duluth.

So far, the record now stands at 137.1″, which is 1.7″ over the previous record.

The count resets on July 1, as each seasonal snowfall is tracked from snow accumulated from July 1 through June 30 each year.

