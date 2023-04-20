‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Billings "Turtleboy"
Duluth Police arrest man accused of making threats on Facebook
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way
J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot
Mora man found guilty in Iron Range murder
Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman emerges after his third consecutive year sleeping outside.
Duluth Boy Scout celebrates 3 years sleeping outdoors
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain to close the week

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
UMD hosting ‘Be the Match Drive’
UMD hosting ‘Be the Match Drive’ to find child a blood transplant
UMD hosting ‘Be the Match Drive’ to find child a blood transplant
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
Mexico ends search for missing Americans, Coast Guard says