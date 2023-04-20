‘Northland Go Red For Women’ event to highlight heart health

By Larissa Milles
Apr. 20, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Since 2004, the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” initiative has raised awareness for women’s heart health, as heart disease is the number one cause of death for women.

Next week is the “Northland Go Red For Women” dinner, a change from the events’ previous luncheon format.

“I sure have learned a lot, I don’t want to do it again, but I have learned a lot,” Kris Eilers said.

In 2018, Eilers had a heart attack at home. She was brought to the hospital where a stent was placed and she began to recover.

However, in January 2022, Eilers had another heart attack, her original stent was blocked and surgery was necessary.

“It is hard to shake, it’s hard to accept, but also, I feel really lucky,” Eilers said.

Eilers, the executive director of the St. Louis River Alliance, is the featured heart survivor at this year’s “Northland Go Red For Women” event where she will share her experience.

“I think that’s one of the things that this event is here to talk about, the different faces of heart disease,” Eilers said.

The event raises awareness for women’s heart health, something St. Luke’s cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr. Mary Boylan said is incredibly important.

“More women will die of heart disease this year than men, and unfortunately most women don’t know about that, so because of this initiative, more women have become aware,” Dr. Boylan said.

Dr. Boylan is also a board member of the American Heart Association’s Midwest region.

She said little changes like walking more and eating healthier can improve heart health.

“We don’t have to join a gym to get healthy. We don’t have to do anything extraordinary, really, it’s the things we can do every day,” Boylan said.

For Eilers, the chance to share her story is an opportunity for other women to take agency over their own health.

“A lot of people suffer and they don’t say anything because they think that they can’t, women especially,” Eilers said. “Women need to stand up for themselves, and ask a lot of questions and if they’re not satisfied you need to ask more questions.”

The Northland Go Red For Women event is Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the DECC’s Harborside Ballroom.

To learn more or purchase tickets you can click here.

