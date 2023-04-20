FIRST ALERT: Messy precipitation continues into the overnight hours

By Adam Lorch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This precip. will continue tonight as well. Winds will remain breezy tonight, but they will become more westerly 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. Travel could be difficult tonight, especially on the Minnesota side.

FRIDAY: The low will sit over the region and spin up some scattered snow showers off and on throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with breezy westerly winds 10-20mph. New snow accumulations will be less than an inch.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of some scattered snow flurries. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with northwest winds 10-15mph.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s with westerly winds 5-15mph.

