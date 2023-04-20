FIRST ALERT: Another day of messy wintry mix

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thursday: Thursday morning we will see a slight chance of some sleet, freezing rain and snow. But in the afternoon another wave of of rain, sleet and snow will make it arrival. The snow will be on the Minnesota side but could start off as some mix, Wisconsin will just see some rain and sleet. Snow will be heavy at times in Central and North-Central Minnesota. Heavy ice accumulations will be possible from the Twin Ports and up the North Shore, mixed with breezy winds and we could see some power outages. Tonight, all of Minnesota and far western portions of Northwest Wisconsin will see a transition over to all snow. Rain and mix will continue for the vast majority of Wisconsin.

Friday: Snow will linger through our day Friday although, it will be lighter and more scattered in nature and accumulations are expected to be minimal. Temperatures climb into the 30s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with northwesterly winds.

