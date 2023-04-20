EXCLUSIVE: Jay Leno talks his career, life after TV ahead of stand-up show

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Former talk show host and comedian Jay Leno is coming to the Northland.

Northern News Now’s Hunter McCullough was able to sit down with Leno in an exclusive interview ahead of his show Friday.

In part two, Leno discusses his career, life after TV, and his upcoming show at Black Bear Casino Resort.

Click the video below to watch the full interview.

Jay Leno will be live at the Otter Creek Convention Center at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton Friday, April 21st.

Limited tickets are still available.

You can still purchase your tickets here.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

