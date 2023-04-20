EXCLUSIVE: Jay Leno talks his career, life after TV ahead of stand-up show

He’ll be at the Black Bear Casino Resort on April 21, 2023
Hunter McCullough sits down in an exclusive interview with Jay Leno.
Hunter McCullough sits down in an exclusive interview with Jay Leno.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Former talk show host and comedian Jay Leno is coming to the Northland.

Northern News Now’s Hunter McCullough was able to sit down with Leno in an exclusive interview ahead of his show Friday.

In part two, Leno discusses his career, life after TV, and his upcoming show at Black Bear Casino Resort.

Click the video below to watch the full interview.

Northern News Now’s Hunter McCullough was able to sit down with Leno in an exclusive interview ahead of his show Friday.

Jay Leno will be live at the Otter Creek Convention Center at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton Friday, April 21st.

Limited tickets are still available.

You can still purchase your tickets here.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Billings "Turtleboy"
Duluth Police arrest man accused of making threats on Facebook
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain to close the week
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way
J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot
Mora man found guilty in Iron Range murder

Latest News

A standoff in Mankato has ended peacefully after nearly 43 hours. The city says no one was...
UPDATE: nearly 43 hours standoff ends peacefully in Mankato
Duluth East defeats Washburn
Duluth East High School loses power, students sent home
Downed power lines
Storm knocks out power to thousands across the Northland
THUMB
EXCLUSIVE: Jay Leno talks his career, life after TV ahead of stand-up show