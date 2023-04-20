Duluth Fire Department creates new training division

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An increasing workload and influx of new employees has led the Duluth Fire Department to establish a new training division.

22 firefighters joined the department last year, and while the DFD had a training program in place, it became clear a separate division was necessary.

The new training division will also help the department with an increased and changing workload.

The fire department responded to more than 15,000 in 2022, many of them not fire related.

Chief Shawn Krizaj says this is part of a larger pattern.

“We’re the catch-all. When people don’t know who to call, well, it’s not really a police issue, it’s not really a public works issue, we don’t know exactly whose issue it is, oftentimes the fire department gets called,” Krizaj said.

Calls for water rescues, code inspections, and hazardous material inspections have all increased in recent years.

The training division will prepare new firefighters for a wide variety of responses.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.