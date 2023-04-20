Duluth East High School loses power, students sent home

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Due to the storm, a Duluth school is without power.

According to a message from the Duluth Public Schools, Duluth East High School lost power Thursday afternoon.

Officials say generators are running but due to the capacity of backups, students will be sent home.

Students who can leave on their own, with their parent’s permission, are allowed to head home and parents can pick up students who do not have transportation.

If students are unable to go home early, the regularly scheduled buses will arrive at the end of the day as usual.

Officials are also asking parents to send a note with their child to school Friday saying they had permission to leave early Thursday.

They are also asking parents to not call the office to excuse their child at this time.

Duluth Public School officials have canceled K-12 activities and athletics, including practices Thursday due to the weather and power outages.

Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) classes are also canceled.

KEY Zone parents are asked to pick up their children early if they are able.

Community Education will remain open.

