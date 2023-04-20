City by City: Upper Red Lake, Minnesota, Superior

City of Superior officials are making plans for a little spring cleaning.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Upper Red Lake- The Minnesota DNR has announced the walleye limit for the open-water fishing season. Anglers will now have a five-walleye possession limit with only one more than 17 inches. This is up from last year’s limit of four. Officials say the bag limit increase is due to the 2019 spawning class being superabundant. The harvest regulations for winter 2023-2024 will be determined in the fall. The Red Lake Nation works with the DNR to manage the lake’s harvest plan while a Citizen Advisory Committee reviews their decisions.

Minnesota- Registration for the DNR’s “I Can” programs opened on April 3. There are camping, paddling, mountain biking and fishing programs for those of all abilities to attend. Programs are held at state parks and natural areas statewide, including Jay Cooke and Scenic State Park as well as Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. Lessons range from one to two nights and often cost less than $100.

Superior, WI- The Superior Landfill will be hosting two free days, one on April 22 and the other on April 29. Household trash, brush, tires and grass clippings will all be taken for free. Mattresses and box springs will be taken but for an additional charge. The city will also be hosting spring clean-up days in May where residents can leave garbage that doesn’t fit in the can out for pickup. Spring Cleanup begins May 1 and will run the entire month.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Duluth, Chisholm

