Bent Paddle announces new cannabis beverage line with Cheech and Chong

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local brewery is teaming up with an well known comedy duo for a new line of beverages.

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. has partnered with Cheech and Chong, a duo known for their stoner humor, to launch a new line of cannabis beverages.

The new 5mg hemp-based Delta-9 THC-infused sparkling seltzer drinks will come in four flavors including: Raspberry Highball, Magic Mule, Citrus Sunrise, and Grapefruit Twist.

“Cheech and Chong” cannabis beverages will be available starting April 20.

To celebrate the announcement, Bent Paddle will be hosting a launch party in their “Cann-A-Lounge” from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bent Paddle officials say the event date was chosen to coincide with the unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts known as “420.”

The event will include a movie screening of Cheech and Chong’s “Up In Smoke”, a munchies nacho bar from Hungry Hippy Tacos, local DJ Stephanie Michelle playing “stoner vibes,” and a never before seen video of the comedic duo trying their new drinks.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bent Paddle Brewing Co. to bring our Minnesota fans a new way to enjoy cannabis,” said Jonathan Black CEO of Cheech and Chong. “These beverages are the perfect way to celebrate 4/20 and enjoy a relaxing, delicious drink.”

“We’re honored to work with Cheech and Chong on this co-manufacturing project,” said Bent Paddle Brewing Co. co-founder Laura Mullen. “The flavors Cheech & Chong selected are out of this world and we are very proud to be part of their process.”

You can find the “Cheech and Chong” cannabis beverages at select retailers and dispensaries throughout the state.

