Wisconsin Senate votes to double reckless driving penalties

The Wisconsin Senate has voted to double fines and forfeitures for reckless driving
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fines and forfeitures for reckless driving would double under a bipartisan bill that received final approval from the Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday.

The measure is part of a Republican-backed push to crack down on people driving dangerously across the state but particularly in Milwaukee, where Mayor Cavalier Johnson has called rising rates of reckless driving a crisis.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has voiced his support for the measure and other legislation creating harsher penalties for irresponsible driving and carjacking. Evers signed a bill into law earlier this month allowing local governments to impound unsafe drivers' vehicles.

Under the bill — which the Senate approved in a 30-2 vote — fine and forfeiture ranges would increase to a maximum of $400 for a first offense and $1,000 for a subsequent offense.

The maximum fine for reckless driving that causes bodily harm would rise to $4,000. Reckless drivers who cause great bodily harm would face sentences of up to six years in prison, up from the current maximum of three-and-a-half years.

Most Read

Trevor Billings "Turtleboy"
Duluth Police arrest man accused of making threats on Facebook
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way
J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot
Mora man found guilty in Iron Range murder
Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman emerges after his third consecutive year sleeping outside.
Duluth Boy Scout celebrates 3 years sleeping outdoors
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain to close the week

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Senate passes bill to undo Wisconsin open records ruling
Man who killed mom, 2 sisters as a teen to get new sentence
gavel
Man found fit for trial in abduction of girl who was slain
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Detroit ex-police commander sentenced in towing bribe scheme