UPDATE: Police continue to negotiate resolution with suspect; no threat to public, shelter in place lifted

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE 8:45 AM: We now know more information about what led to a shelter in place warning Tuesday in parts of Mankato.

According to a release from the city of Mankato, around 4:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive, Mankato Public Safety officers attempted to apprehend a suspect related to an on-going investigation into the welfare of a missing father and two-year old child.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and during the pursuit, fired a gun in the direction of the pursuing officer. The officer was not injured. Authorities say the suspect ran into a nearby apartment building, and Public Safety continues to attempt to negotiate a safe resolution.

The shelter in place for the Hilltop Lane area has been lifted, and authorities say there is no active threat to the community. Public Safety asks that people stay clear of the area as they and partner agencies remain on scene investigating the incident.

Police say no additional information will be released at this time because the investigation is active and on-going. Public Safety appreciates the community’s patience as they manage this situation.

6:30 AM UPDATE: The city of Mankato says residents of the Hilltop Lane area no longer need to shelter in place but are asking people to avoid the area.

Around 5:45 Tuesday, authorities asked those living in the area of Hilltop Lane to shelter in place after a report of shots fired.

The city says people should avoid the area as there will still be a law enforcement presence until the situation is fully resolved.

ORIGINAL STORY: The city of Mankato has asked residents in the Hilltop Lane area to shelter in place.

This comes after the city says shots were fired in the area of Hilltop Lane and residents should shelter in place.

On social media, the city says the area has been further defined and residents are asked to stay out of or to shelter in place at Hoffman Road and Victory Drive and Victory Drive and Marwood Drive (surrounding the Hilltop Lane area). Authorities have yet to release any official statement.

All Tuesday evening events at Mankato East High School were canceled due to the disturbance.

