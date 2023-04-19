Tomassoni Tour: Bike race for ALS coming this fall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Never Surrender, a non-profit organization that helps families and patients battling ALS announced Wednesday they’re taking on a new adventure.

“The Tomassoni Tour” is a bike race from September 14-16 on the Mesabi Trail in Northern Minnesota.

It’s named in honor of State Senator David Tomassoni who worked tirelessly to secure $25 million dollars in state funding to support ALS research and care services.

Tomassoni, who was from Chisholm, served in the Minnesota legislature for 30 years and was best known for his work on behalf of the Iron Range.

In 2022, Tomassoni passed away from ALS himself.

Cyclists will be able to choose between a full or half course, and there will also be an e-Bike option.

For ways to get involved and learn more about the race, you can visit Never Surrender’s website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.