MnDOT holding informational meeting on Hwy. 23 Gary New Duluth construction

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MnDOT will be holding a construction meeting next week for a resurfacing project in Gary New Duluth.

MnDOT officials state they will be holding an informational meeting on Wednesday, April 26 about the construction occurring on Highway 23.

The resurfacing project will repave 1.4 miles of Highway 23 from Highway 39 in Gary New Duluth to Perch Lake.

Construction is expected to begin in June.

Minnesota DNR staff will also be presenting their Perch Lake restoration project.

The restoration project will impact many of the same people as the road construction project.

The following statement was released about the project:

“Minnesota DNR and the Minnesota Land Trust are working together to restore fish and wildlife habitat at Perch Lake. This work is part of a greater effort to mitigate historic impacts to habitat in the St. Louis River under the Great Lakes Area of Concern Program. Perch Lake was once a bay of the St. Louis River estuary. The construction of the railroad and U.S. Hwy 23 embankments nearly eliminated this connection. Now, only a shallow 4-ft wide culvert provides connection, drastically reducing water circulation, sediment transport, and fish access. As a result, Perch Lake has low oxygen levels, shallow depths, and limited access for fish and wildlife.”

Dredging from the Perch Lake project will begin this summer, and culvert replacement will be in the summer/fall of 2023.

The informational meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gary New Duluth Rec Center, 801 101st Avenue W, Duluth, MN.

A recording of the information discussed will be available on the project’s website following the meeting.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.