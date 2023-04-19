Gov. Walz delivers State of the State Address

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz delivered his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night.

In the address, Walz covered topics such as reproductive rights, gun control, and the state budget proposal.

Republican and DFL lawmakers followed the address with their responses.

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO also released a statement following the State of the State address:

“Many of us believe in building Minnesota’s economy toward long-term success, but we have differing views on the method. Instead of draining a record surplus and piling on additional tax burdens on businesses and families, elected officials should reduce costs and barriers, creating economic opportunity for all Minnesotans.”

Minnesota AFL-CIO’s President made the following statement after the State of the State:

“At a time when other states are taking away freedoms, dividing working people, and making it harder to vote, Governor Walz and the pro-worker majority in the Legislature are investing in schools, infrastructure, and public services while expanding union, reproductive, and voting rights. . . As we see the results of this historic session in the coming months and years, Minnesota will once again be the national model of a state that works for everyone – no matter what we look like, who we call family, where we live, or where we work.”

