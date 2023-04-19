FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain to close the week

Wednesday: Wednesday we will see the first of a few waves of precipitation moving into the region. it the late morning and into the early afternoon. With this first round most will see some wintry mix with some sleet, snow and freezing rain. Right now, the impacts of the first wave look fairly minimal but some roads could possibly become slick. Into Late afternoon and early evening will be mainly dry across the Northland. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with strong east winds between 10-20 MPH and gusting upwards of 50 MPH. Tonight, a second wave of precip will arrive and last through the morning commute of Thursday. this second round looks to feature mainly snow across Northern Minnesota, a mix for the Twin Ports and primarily rain for Northwest Wisconsin. Lows tonight fall back into the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Our second wave of precip will last through Thursday late morning and would be dry for a part of Thursday afternoon. Thursday roads could be slick especially on the Minnesota side of things where we see mainly ice and snow. There is a concern that freezing rain could accumulate and cause power outages with the strong winds. Overnight we will see a transition to all snow, especially in Northeastern Minnesota and in and around the Twin Ports. A third wave of moisture will begin to arrive Thursday afternoon. This looks to be mainly snow on the Minnesota side of things and rain across Wisconsin. Some rain will begin to change to snow in Wisconsin as we head towards Thursday night. Winds will remain strong out of the east 15-25 MPH gusting to 50 MPH.

Friday: Friday we will continue to see some light and more scattered snow showers and breezy winds out of the west as the system departs. Highs will be in the 30′s.

