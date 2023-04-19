FIRST ALERT: Precipitation moves in late tonight with several waves

WX GFX (WX GFX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some wintry mix showers. After 7pm we will see rain showers move from south to north. An isolated thunderstorm in Wisconsin will also be possible later tonight. We will have a 100% chance of rain tonight, turning to some freezing rain and sleet at times in the Ports and North Shore. Lows will be right around freezing.

THURSDAY: Thursday morning we will see a slight chance of some sleet, freezing rain and snow. But in the afternoon there will be a 100% chance of rain, sleet and snow. The snow will be on the Minnesota side, Wisconsin will just see some rain and sleet. Snow will be heavy at times in Central and North-Central Minnesota. Heavy ice accumulations will be possible from the Ports and up the North Shore, mixed with breezy winds and we could see some power outages. Overnight there will be a transition to all snow and it will lighten up into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have a 60% chance of light scattered snow showers off and on throughout the day. Accumulations will be minimal. Winds will become WNW 5-15mph. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with northwesterly winds.

