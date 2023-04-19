EXCLUSIVE: Jay Leno talks returning to the Northland, upcoming stand-up show

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - An acclaimed TV late-night host, admired stand-up comedian, pioneering car builder, and philanthropist will be coming to the Northland.

Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest-working man in show business” will be at Black Bear Casino Resort Friday.

Northern News Now Meteorologist Hunter McCullough got to sit down in an exclusive interview with Leno to discuss his upcoming show.

They were able to discuss why Leno prefers touring, the Northland, and more.

Click the video below to watch the full interview.

Jay Leno will be live at the Otter Creek Convention Center at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton Friday, April 21st.

Limited tickets are still available.

You can still purchase your tickets here.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show, and laughter, beginning at 7 p.m.

The second half of Hunter’s exclusive interview with Jay Leno will be on Northern New Now Today Thursday morning.

