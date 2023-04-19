Esko’s Koi Perich commits to the Gophers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After four visits, Esko’s Koi Perich announced via his Twitter he has committed to the Univeristy of Minnesota.

The 6′2 Junior is rated as the No. 2 player in Minnesota and an overall 4-star prospect with one more year of high school eligibility.

Koi also had offers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, and Nebraska among other Power Five programs.

