Esko’s Koi Perich commits to the Gophers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After four visits, Esko’s Koi Perich announced via his Twitter he has committed to the Univeristy of Minnesota.
H.E.R.E @Coach_Fleck @Coach_DCollins @GopherFootball @RyanBurnsMN @247Sports pic.twitter.com/7Vqoal9b2W— Koi Perich (@koiperich3) April 19, 2023
The 6′2 Junior is rated as the No. 2 player in Minnesota and an overall 4-star prospect with one more year of high school eligibility.
Koi also had offers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, and Nebraska among other Power Five programs.
