Duluth parking ramp demo forces businesses to move

DULUTH, MN. -- Massive changes coming to the historic New Garrick Building on West First Street and Second Avenue.

Since the Garrick Building was built decades ago, different businesses have come to call it home. That includes The Tight Squeek Press, which has been in that building for over a decade.

“My first press was the little Kelsey 5x8,” said Jon Hinkel, the proprietor of Tight Squeek Press. “Over the years, it’s grown.”

Hinkel’s shop now holds an impressive collection of printing presses, tools, and ink, allowing him to expand his talents.

“This space exists because of a wonderful entrepreneur named Dan King,” said Hinkel. “Dan King’s idea was to make the entire upstairs into artist spaces.”

Five businesses and multiple art studios like The Tight Squeek Press are now being forced to pack up shop. The reason -- Shoppers Auto Park Ramp.

“The condition of the ramp, it was really deteriorating from the inside out. Subsequently it was condemned by the city of Duluth,” said Sandy Hoff, the President of F.I. Salter, which owns Garrick Building.

It was in 2019 that the ramp was ordered to be condemned and needed to be torn down.

The issue, the Garrick Building is integrated into the ramp, making it impossible to remove the ramp without hurting the building’s structure.

“At the same time, our building for the last ten years, it needed considerable, physical upgrades,” said Hoff. “The old steam system, electrical wiring, heat, windows, almost every aspect of the building was old and tired.”

Now, just last month, the businesses that call the building home were given a 60-day notice to vacate.

Hoff said they are working with tenants to help them find new store leases in the downtown area. However necessary to tear down the building, it’s a hard goodbye for all.

“Yeah, I will miss this,” said Hinkel.

As for what comes next for that space after the parking ramp’s demolition, property owners say re-development plans are in the works.

