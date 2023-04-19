Duluth mayor urges city council to use Rescue Plan funds to cover proposed budget cuts

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s mayor is once again asking the city council to consider using pandemic relief money to avoid impending budget cuts.

In an effort to decrease Duluthians’ property tax burdens, last December the city council voted to lower Mayor Emily Larson’s proposed property tax increase by one percent.

That means that city would have about $383,000 less to operate this year.

At that time, Councilor Janet Kennedy advocated using American Rescue Plan funds to help cover the cost of those cuts, but the council didn’t vote in favor of doing that.

Now, Mayor Larson is asking the council to re-consider using Rescue Plan money to help fund the budget.

Larson emailed the council Tuesday making that request.

At this point, the budget cuts would be spread equally across all city agencies and each department would have about a $42,000 cut to make.

Councilors who voted against using ARP money in December have said it is a temporary fix, and the city will end up having to pay for it later.

Seeing the impact on different departments, Council President Kennedy said it is still important to use that money.

“We aren’t going to have it next year, I get it, but we have it this year to sort of soften that blow and that’s what it’s made for,” Kennedy said. “In the meantime, we still need to look for how are we building more strategies around creating more revenue.”

According to Kennedy, some of those strategies for raising revenue include working to bring more jobs and organizations to Duluth and advocating for more L.G.A. funding in St. Paul.

L.G.A stands for Local Government Aid. That is money the state provides to cities to operate core services.

Kennedy is hoping that L.G.A. funding could increase in the next few years.

In her email to the council, Mayor Larson said there has been positive movement for L.G.A. in St. Paul.

She said the current proposal has Duluth receiving a more than a $5 million increase, indexed with inflation moving forward, and the 1% cut from this year’s budget can be absorbed by a small portion of that money.

We also reached out to the city of Duluth for comment.

They declined interviews and instead issued this statement from CAO Noah Schuchman.

“In December of 2022, the City Council adopted a budget that decreased the Mayor’s proposed 2023 budget by one levy point, or approximately $383,000. Individual departments across the City are working through the process of identifying budget savings to meet that amount. A Committee of the Whole presentation will occur tomorrow during the Council Agenda Session on the topic of 2023 budget.”

