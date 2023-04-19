Duluth Fire Department responds to fire in Congdon Park neighborhood

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the Congdon Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 at a home near Congdon Elementary School where there were reports of the sound of an explosion and fire.

Crews found a fire on the back deck of the home that was extending up the wall towards the attic.

A neighbor tried putting it out on their own but couldn’t.

Firefighters were able to the family’s two dogs out of the home.

Homeowners weren’t there at the time.

The home is still livable.

The source of the explosion noise was found to be an aerosol can that ruptured in the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshall’s office.

