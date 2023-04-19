Duluth Fire Department responds to fire in Congdon Park neighborhood

The Duluth Fire Department rescued two juvenile paddleboarders who drifted 100 yards offshore...
The Duluth Fire Department rescued two juvenile paddleboarders who drifted 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior Saturday afternoon.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the Congdon Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 at a home near Congdon Elementary School where there were reports of the sound of an explosion and fire.

Crews found a fire on the back deck of the home that was extending up the wall towards the attic.

A neighbor tried putting it out on their own but couldn’t.

Firefighters were able to the family’s two dogs out of the home.

Homeowners weren’t there at the time.

The home is still livable.

The source of the explosion noise was found to be an aerosol can that ruptured in the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshall’s office.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow will be heaviest on the South Shore
First Alert: blizzard warning in effect for South Shore and Cook County MN as snow continues
Turtleboy Duluth Facebook threats
Duluth Police arrest man accused of making threats on Facebook
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Blizzard warnings remain across eastern portions of the Northland
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way
Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman emerges after his third consecutive year sleeping outside.
Duluth Boy Scout celebrates 3 years sleeping outdoors

Latest News

Duluth parking ramp demo forces businesses to move
Duluth Police arrest man accused of making threats on Facebook
Duluth Police arrest man accused of making threats on Facebook
SPILLED MILK: Spring flooding causes supply issue for dairy farm
New Gerrick Building
Duluth parking ramp demo forces businesses to move