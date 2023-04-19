City by City: Wisconsin, Duluth, Chisholm

As Earth Day approaches the Alliance for the Great Lakes is looking for beach clean-up volunteers.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisconsin- The Alliance for the Great Lakes is looking for beach volunteers for its annual Adopt-a-Beach Program. One area particularly in need of leaders in the Duluth-Superior area. Volunteers are located across all eight Great Lakes States. In addition to cleaning up shores, they also provide research data to groups working to protect the lakes. Leaders can sign up for one cleanup or a longer-term commitment. April 21 - 23 is the spring kickoff, and there is still time to sign up.

Duluth, MN- Men As Peacemakers is creating a display to honor loved ones and raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. All are invited Friday, April 21 to their building in downtown Duluth. During the healing and awareness event, attendees can write the names of loved ones on a paper butterfly. Those butterflies will then be displayed in the front window during the month of May. People can stop by anytime between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A prayer and speech will be held at 3 p.m. If you’re unable to attend but would like a butterfly, you can contact Men As Peacemakers here.

Chisholm, MN- Local non-profit Press Lloyd Post 247 is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, April 24. The group is raising money to maintain the Longyear Lake Veteran’s Memorial Fountain. The dinner will be held at the Chisholm Senior Center. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and dinner can be dine-in, take-out, or delivery. Press Lloyd Post 247 is a local non-profit focused on the community that also works to help service members and veterans.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Cloquet, Esko, Duluth

