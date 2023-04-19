American Legion leader advocates for veterans during Northland trip

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The national commander of the American Legion made a trip to Duluth and other Northland cities Tuesday to advocate for veterans facing unique challenges throughout the region.

Vincent Troiola was elected as the organization’s national commander in 2022, and has a plan to visit every state in the country.

“We go around the United States visiting Legion posts, military bases, veterans, hospitals, things of that nature,” Troiola said.

Not only does he make visits to places all across the nation, but he also advocates for veterans at the federal level.

“We speak to directors of the hospitals and ask them if there’s anything we can do to help them whether it’s a funding issue or health care issue,” he said.

Among the several issues he speaks about, one of the most prominent deals with the effects of war after service members return home.

One of the biggest is the impact that toxic substances, like Agent Orange, have on soldiers. Troiola said 3.5 million veterans were exposed to toxic chemicals somewhere since Vietnam.

That’s why he supported the PACT Act, which was passed through Congress last year.

The law, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, “expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.”

The legislation applies to veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.

Troiola said several veterans have already used the benefits.

“The claims are already going through the VA and there are over a million claims in there already,” he said.

The legion not only advocated for that legislation but also other issues, like an on-base housing shortage.

“There’s a housing shortage for all military bases, basically, a lot of communities don’t have enough housing for the military,” he said.

Veteran suicide is also a major issue that Troiola pointed out.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, in 2000, 81 veterans a day took their own lives, that number rose to 121.

“It’s not just the American Legion that’s advocating for this,” Troiola said. “We want all veteran service organizations, whoever it is, we want them to help because it’s not going to get fixed by itself.”

The Legion created “battle buddies” which is a program where veterans experiencing mental health challenges are paired with a fellow veteran who will guide them to get the help they need.

“Your battle buddy understands to some extent what you’re going through,” he said.

