2023 UMD Hockey schedule released

By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bulldog Hockey fans may have several months before they can enjoy another game at AMSOIL, but they can start planning for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, The University of Minnesota Duluth Hockey team released their schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The puck drops for UMD’s season on October 7 at AMSOIL Arena against Michigan Tech University. Season ticket renewals will be sent out in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the UMD Ticket Office at 218-726-8595 or email umdtix@d.umn.edu.

The full schedule is detailed below:

  • Oct. 7 Michigan Tech University (Home)
  • Oct. 13 Northern Michigan University (Home)
  • Oct. 14 Northern Michigan University (Home)
  • Oct. 20 Bemidji State (Home)
  • Oct. 21 Bemidji State (Away)
  • Oct. 27 Cornell (Away)
  • Oct. 28 Cornell (Away)
  • Nov. 3 University of Minnesota (Away)
  • Nov. 4 University of Minnesota (Home)
  • Nov. 10 University of North Dakota (Home)
  • Nov. 11 University of North Dakota (Home)
  • Nov. 17 St. Cloud State (Away)
  • Nov. 18 St. Cloud State (Away)
  • Dec. 1 University of Nebraska-Omaha (Home)
  • Dec. 2 University of Nebraska-Omaha (Home)
  • Dec. 8 University of Miami (Away)
  • Dec. 9 University of Miami (Away)
  • Dec. 28 TBD (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)
  • Dec. 29 TBD (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)
  • Jan. 12 Colorado College (Home)
  • Jan. 13 Colorado College (Home)
  • Jan. 19 Western Michigan University (Away)
  • Jan. 20 Western Michigan University (Away)
  • Jan. 26 University of Miami (Home)
  • Jan. 27 University of Miami (Home)
  • Feb. 2 University of Nebraska-Omaha (Away)
  • Feb. 3 University of Nebraska-Omaha (Away)
  • Feb. 16 University of Denver (Home)
  • Feb. 17 University of Denver (Home)
  • Feb. 23 University of North Dakota (Away)
  • Mar. 1 Colorado College (Away)
  • Mar. 2 Colorado College (Away)
  • Mar. 8 St. Cloud State (Home)
  • Mar. 9 St. Cloud State (Home)
  • Mar. 15 NCHC Quarterfinals (At Higher Seed)
  • Mar. 16 NCHC Quarterfinals (At Higher Seed)
  • Mar. 17 NCHC Quarterfinals (At Higher Seed)
  • Mar. 22 NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Excel Energy Center)
  • Mar. 23 NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Excel Energy Center)

