Voyageurs National Park holds public meetings for ice vehicle rules

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota sees plenty of anglers coming in to ice fish.

But the way many of them access those frozen lakes goes against federal regulations. Now, park staff are looking to change that.

While some people use snowmobiles, others are now taking larger vehicles and ice shelters on Voyaguers’ lakes. National Park Service leaders say that poses a risk to safety and natural resources.

A newly proposed plan would develop rules for ATVs and other off-road vehicles that access Rainy and Kabetogama Lakes but would not apply to snowmobiles. The National Park Service is hoping to get input on their prosal, and is hosting three public meetings.

Map of the preliminary proposal (National Parks Service)

You can view the preliminary proposal here.

The park is hosting two in-person meetings and one virtual meeting. The schedule is:

Tuesday, April 18, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kabetogama Community Building: 9707 Gamma Road Kabetogama, MN

Thursday, April 20, 5 to 7 p.m. AmericInn by Wyndham: 2500 Keenan Drive International Falls, MN

Wednesday, April 19, 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual meeting link: Virtual meeting link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83447266503

The public input period for the drafting process will be open through May 3, 2023.

