Superior School Board votes to consolidate elementary schools

New school boundaries are set to begin in fall 2023
Superior School Board
Superior School Board(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After a special meeting of more than two hours Monday evening, the Superior Board of Education voted to consolidate elementary schools.

The District currently has six elementary schools and will now move to five, closing Lake Superior Elementary after the 2023-24 school year.

According to district leaders, in the last five years, the district saw a decrease of about 300 students at the elementary level. This was due to several factors, including a larger 5th-grade class going to middle school and a smaller kindergarten entering the district.

Additionally, Superior School District is facing a roughly $4 million budget deficit going into the 2024-2025 school year.

“This decision has not been easy for anyone,” said District Administrator Dr. Amy Starzecki. “Unfortunately, the lack of investment from the state has put us in a position to make a difficult decision. We continue to advocate for our students as we speak to local and state officials to increase funding and effective programming. This decision made tonight will result in a more efficient system that will result in less staff and programs being reduced in the 2024-25 school year.”

The vote was held after several School Consolidation Advisory Meetings that looked at district needs and evaluated the existing budget, which was impacted by decreased federal COVID funding, increased inflation expenses, and lack of additional revenue from the state.

Residents at the Superior School District consolidation meeting
Residents at the Superior School District consolidation meeting(Northern News Now)

New school boundaries set to begin in fall 2023 are being prepared by the School Board.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Superior School District office.

