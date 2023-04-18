SPILLED MILK: Spring flooding causes supply issue for dairy farm

STURGEON LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The nearly record-breaking snowfall this winter has led to a rapid spring thaw, causing massive flooding throughout the region.

That caused a local dairy farm to dump nearly 800 gallons of milk.

Trinity Dairy Farm in Sturgeon Lake usually has its milk supply picked up every other day, but its location can make accessing the farm difficult.

“Our farm is bordered by two rivers, we got the Kettle River and the Moosehorn,” Trinity Dairy Farm Owner Alan Klejeski said. “They meet back behind our farm, so what happens when you get a lot of water, the Kettle River overpowers the Moosehorn and it just backs up.”

Last week, the road to the farm was flooded, making it impassable for the milk truck to pick up the supply.

Farmers Alan and Jennifer Klejeski said the milk could be stored for four days.

“So we waited four days, and they still couldn’t get through, so we wound up dumping it,” Alan said.

Thankfully, the Klejeski’s said, their co-op reimburses 75% of lost milk in the case of a natural disaster, so they only lost out on about $400.

“If it would be continued, where you’d be getting into 3 or 4 times where you’d have to dump it, that could be pretty hard to swallow,” Alan Klejeski said.

In addition to flooding, Trinity Dairy had other weather concerns like snow pile-ups on roofs and the potential loss of power.

The Klejeski’s said losing power and being unable to milk was one of their biggest worries.

“Some of the local farms ... if you’re milking upwards of 75 or more cows, that’s not something you can really do by hand anymore or anything like that, so power is pretty important,” Jennifer Klejeski said.

While the Klejeski’s say they’re grateful more product and money weren’t lost due to the flooding, it is a good reminder to everyone that farming never stops.

“Farmers, no matter what the weather is doing, they are still out there producing the food, even if it is two feet of snow or a blizzard, we’re still out here in the barn milking cows,” Jennifer Klejeski said.

Trinity Dairy said the next scheduled pickup for milk is Wednesday and the road is clear enough to get through, so they don’t anticipate needing to dump any more loads.

