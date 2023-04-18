Severe Weather Awareness Week inspires local band to write storm song

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Janie and the Spokes here are practicing for their upcoming Homegrown Music Festival gig. Front person Jane Aas was a science major at UMD back in the day. This song was inspired by Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“With sirens blaring, the weatherman says this is only a test.” sang the band during practice.

“I was kicking around some ideas and the tornado sirens were going off and literally the song came fast and furious.” said Jane Aas, lead singer and guitarist for the band.

Tornado siren tests are a common feature of Severe Weather Awareness week which is running this week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Northern News Now meteorologist Peter Kvietkauskas thinks a song like The Spokes’ is a great way to spread the word.

“Any way that we can get the message out to the public about severe weather is a pretty important step right there.” said Kvietkauskas.

One of the topics covered this week is flooding which we’re all too familiar with right now. Peter says to heed the slogans that the National Weather Service has developed.

“The number one safety tip that probably everyone has heard by now is turn around, don’t drown. It’s an important tip because you won’t know how deep the water is.” said Peter.

Severe thunderstorms shouldn’t be taken lightly either according to Kvietkauskas.

“Take severe thunderstorms seriously for many reasons because you’re talking about lightning and flooding. You should have multiple ways to have watches and warnings so you know to stay ahead of the weather.” said Kvietkauskas.

And, tornado warnings should not be ignored. People should not trust that the generally cool air around Lake Superior is a guarantee that all twister development will be shut down.

“People should not trust it. Anybody in the Northland can get tornadoes and we’ve seen tornadoes here over

the past couple of years and we’ll likely see more in the Northland here over the next few years.

“This is only a test and it’s blaring in my head.” goes the final chorus of Janie and The Spokes’ song.

In Duluth, meteorologist Dave Anderson, Northern News

