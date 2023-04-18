FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures and light winds. Tonight we will see increasing clouds from west to east. Lows will be in the 20′s with east winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see the first wave of precipitation moving into the region. Late morning and into the early afternoon will be the highest chance of precipitation in the form of rain, sleet, and snow. Late afternoon and early evening will be dry. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with strong east winds 10-20mph gusting to 50mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have 100% chance of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow across the region. Winds will remain strong out of the east 15-25mph gusting to 50mph. There is a concern that freezing rain could accumulate and cause power outages with the strong winds. Overnight we will see a transition to all snow, especially in Northeastern Minnesota.

FRIDAY: Friday we will continue to see some light snow showers and breezy winds out of the west as the system departs. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s.

