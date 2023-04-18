Nice today, more rain and snow later this week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tuesday: On Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure takes over! Get out and enjoy it’ll be the most sunshine until the weekend. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 40s across the region. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Our next system will begin to make its entrance primarily through the second half of our Thursday. It looks like it could start off as a mixed and frozen precip type event before changing over the primality rain. Winds are breezy out of the east between 20-25 MPH.

Thursday: Thursday we will have an 80% chance of rain and wintry mix, which could include some sleet, freezing drizzle and snow. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with strong easterly winds between 25-35 MPH with gusts upwards of 45 MPH.

