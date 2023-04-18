Mora man found guilty in Iron Range murder

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A jury has found a Mora, MN man guilty of a 2019 murder on the Iron Range.

After five hours of deliberation on Tuesday, a St. Louis County jury found 56-year-old Nicholas Cramer guilty of Second-Degree Intentional Murder in the death of Frank Meyer.

Back in 2019, authorities responded to Meyer’s house in Makinen, MN on a welfare check.

That’s when they found Meyer’s body.

Autopsy results determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds, blunt force trauma and suffocation.

When authorities searched the scene, they found weapons. A DNA test of evidence led them to Cramer.

Through interviews with Meyer’s neighbors, authorities learned Cramer and his wife had been staying in the camper on Meyer’s property.

Shortly before his death, those witnesses reported Meyer had asked them to leave.

Cramer’s conviction carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for May 12th, 2023.

