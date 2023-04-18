Michigan State selects security firm to review mass shooting

Officials at Michigan State University have picked a security firm to review the school’s response to a mass shooting earlier this year
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials at Michigan State University have picked a security firm to review the school’s response to a mass shooting earlier this year.

Anthony McRae shot eight students on campus on Feb. 13. Three of the students died. McRae later killed himself off campus as police approached.

The university has selected Ohio-based Security Risk Management Consultants to review all aspects of the response, ranging from police action to support offered to students and faculty after the shootings, the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday.

The firm's staff includes former law enforcement officers, emergency management experts and a mental health expert.

University officials said the firm is expected to develop a series of recommendations that will be made available to the public.

Most Read

The snow will be heaviest on the South Shore
First Alert: blizzard warning in effect for South Shore and Cook County MN as snow continues
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Blizzard warnings remain across eastern portions of the Northland
Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman emerges after his third consecutive year sleeping outside.
Duluth Boy Scout celebrates 3 years sleeping outdoors
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Roads closing due to rapid snow melt flooding

Latest News

Bernstein is the first blind justice, ever elected to the state supreme court.
Judge on Michigan’s top court getting mental-health care
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Judge rules University of Michigan grad strike unfair
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Wisconsin lawmakers propose banning local governments from passing regulations on gas-powered...
Wisconsin lawmakers hope to outlaw local bans on gas engines