Holding On To History: Remembering Northland Titanic survivors and victims on 111th anniversary of ship’s sinking

PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - Roadside America dot com’s list of offbeat tourist attractions in America includes Proctor’s memorial to the Titanic. The Seguin family put the display up in their front yard when they learned their house had once been owned by Titanic Survivor Anna Larsen.

“Anna didn’t think of herself as a celebrity but she knew she was someone notable and on rare occasions mostly on the anniversary of the Titanic sinking she granted a rare interview.” said Jake Benson, publisher of The Proctor Journal.

Several Northlanders were survivors or victims of the Titanic in 1912 (kbjr)

Larsen was a third class passenger on her way to America from Norway. She found a spot on collapsible lifeboat C which was the last to be launched from the doomed ship. Anna married a Proctor railroad man and passed away in 1977. This weekend marked the anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. The Karpleles Museum in Duluth paid tribute with a display of documents associated with the legendary vessel.

“One of my favorite pieces we have in this particular set is the original sheet music score of Nearer My God To Thee that the band played while the ship went down.” said Matthew Sjelin of Karpeles Museum.

The loss of the Titanic was big news in Duluth in April, 1912. Businessman W.B. Silvey lived in the Spaulding Hotel with his wife Alice Grey Silvey. Mr. Silvey went down with the ship. He is considered buried at sea but he has a memorial stone in the West Point Cemetery because his father was a lieutenant colonel in the Army. Mrs. Silvey survived onboard lifeboat 11 and lived in Duluth until her death in 1958. Information about the Silveys is easy to find online because fascination with the maritime disaster of the Titanic has not faded thanks in part to the various movies made since 1912 which include the one starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DeCaprio.

“There’s a lot of people who grew up with that being their first real historical drama they had seen.” said Sjelin.

Another Northland survivor was Constance Willard who at first refused to get in a lifeboat. She gave several interviews during her life which were used by Walter Lord in his book, “A Night to Remember.” She passed away in California in 1964. Matt Sjelin, curator at the Karpeles Museum, is honored to pay tribute to the survivors and victims of the Titanic. His grandfather emigrated to the U.S. on a ship like that taking a route like that.

“There’s a strong chance the Titanic would have been his passage to New York instead of the ship he came across on.” said Sjelin.

Holding On To History in Proctor, Dave Anderson, Northern News

