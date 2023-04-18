Duluth, Superior Police investigating violent social media threats

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth and Superior police say they are “taking steps to address the situation” after a man started posting a number of violent threats against both cities, their infrastructure, and its police officers on Facebook Tuesday.

While police did not share any specific information on the person involved in a statement Tuesday afternoon, their notification comes on the same day a person shared violent threats on the Facebook page “Turtleboy Duluth.”

He has posted a number of times Tuesday, threatening police officers and claiming he has plans to set off explosives.

Duluth Police did not immediately share the man’s name, if they know his whereabouts, or if they consider his threats credible.

Superior Police tell us they are aware of the threats made to the city’s critical infrastructure.

They have taken action and are working with the city’s critical infrastructure team to ensure they have security in place.

Superior Police were not able to share if there is an active search for the individual. Duluth Police also did not directly respond to that question when asked by Northern News Now.

Authorities will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

