Duluth Community Garden Program opens plots for season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Community Garden Program has officially started taking applications from the public for plots during the spring and summer.

The program has welcomed Duluthians outdoors and into over 20 different gardens across the city for about four decades.

“The garden program has been around for over 40 years and it’s incorporated as a nonprofit,” said Haley Diem, the program’s education and outreach Coordinator.

One of the most popular gardens is the Denfeld Food Forest, located in view of Denfeld High School off of Grand Avenue.

Duluthians who want to get one of over 200 plots across the city are now able to.

“Registration is open for everyone right now and they can go online at the Duluth Community Garden Program website,” Diem said.

The food forest was built following the 2012 floods that swept through Duluth.

Now, the garden uses rain collectors for gardeners to water their precious plants.

“People are just craving community connection,” Diem said. “And I think it’s one of my favorite parts of my week to look forward to and I get to watch my garden and see my other gardeners.”

When it comes to finally starting a garden, according to Diem, now is the time to get those seeds in soil.

“Now is actually a really great time to start your seeds indoors,” she said. “You’d like to start your seeds about four to six weeks before the date of the first frost usually, to give them time to grow.”

In addition to plots, there are giving garden sites across the city, where seed libraries are located.

People can get free seeds at all of those sites within the next few weeks.

To sign up for a plot or for more information about the Duluth Community Garden Program, you can visit their website here.

