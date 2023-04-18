Duluth Boy Scout celebrates 3 years sleeping outdoors

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman has hit three years of consecutively sleeping outside.

The 14-year-old celebrated his incredible milestone by camping with his father at Mirror Lake State Park in the Wisconsin Dells on April 16.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau invited Ortman and his family to mark the accomplishment with a night in the park.

Ortman began sleeping outside when he was 11. When he started, he didn’t have a goal in mind.

Ortman inside his tent. (Northern News Now)

“I just slept outside for no apparent reason,” he said.

Ortman has braved the elements sleeping in negative temperatures, snowfalls, heatwaves, and even in rain, but he said he just enjoys being in nature.

“I am going to keep it going,” he said.

You can read our previous story when Ortman marked 1,000 nights outdoors back in January 2023.

