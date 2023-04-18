Duluth Boy Scout celebrates 3 years sleeping outdoors

“I just slept outside for no apparent reason... I am going to keep it going”
Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman emerges after his third consecutive year sleeping outside.
Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman emerges after his third consecutive year sleeping outside.(Boelter + Lincoln)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman has hit three years of consecutively sleeping outside.

The 14-year-old celebrated his incredible milestone by camping with his father at Mirror Lake State Park in the Wisconsin Dells on April 16.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau invited Ortman and his family to mark the accomplishment with a night in the park.

Ortman began sleeping outside when he was 11. When he started, he didn’t have a goal in mind.

Ortman inside his tent.
Ortman inside his tent.(Northern News Now)

“I just slept outside for no apparent reason,” he said.

Ortman has braved the elements sleeping in negative temperatures, snowfalls, heatwaves, and even in rain, but he said he just enjoys being in nature.

“I am going to keep it going,” he said.

You can read our previous story when Ortman marked 1,000 nights outdoors back in January 2023.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow will be heaviest on the South Shore
First Alert: blizzard warning in effect for South Shore and Cook County MN as snow continues
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
The volleyball court at The River Inn Bar & Grill.
Cloquet Police extend flood warning near Scanlon, 14-foot crests possible
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Roads closing due to rapid snow melt flooding

Latest News

04/2023
House DFL unveils new tax relief plan
Two more running for Duluth City Council At-Large seats
Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell to perform at the Minnesota State Fair
Keith Urban to perform at Minnesota State Fair
FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New...
Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul