DONATE NOW: Help a young parent, help a baby

Nearly half of the people being helped at Life House in Duluth have a child or are expecting.

There’s a way you can help the young parents and babies from where you are right now.

A group from “Leadership Duluth” is working to get resources to raise happy and healthy children.

They got Ashley Furniture to donate a child’s bed to Life House.

“Everybody gets down on their luck a little bit sometimes, and it’s really important to be able to help each other out and lift each other up. And this is a way us as Furniture Mart and also as Ashley to give back to the community,” said Ashley Furniture Sales Manager Brian Nichols.

Those parents and babies need more than just beds. They need things like diapers and wipes, plus safe car seats and strollers, along with teethers and formula and even more.

Here’s how you can help.

CLICK HERE to find an Amazon Wish List of the children’s items most in need.

If you purchase an item or items on the list, pick the pre-set “gift registry address” for shipping.

By selecting the pre-set address, your items will be delivered to a secure location and then stored at Life House.

Jenn Salo, the Youth Family Advocate for Life House, says these things are important to make sure the babies get a great start to life, “They are our future. Right? Them and their children are our future and they deserve and have every right to have access to everything that anyone would.”

Life House provides comprehensive supportive services to meet the needs of our youth and young families ages 14 to 24 who are unstably housed and/or navigating various challenges in life.

The group from Leadership Duluth includes Paige Doty, Elsie Storm, Megan Matson, Cassie Ernest, Dori Decker, Chris Armstrong and Matt McConico.

Doty said, “I was drawn to Life House’s Safe Harbor, Northern Lights program for this service project as I was looking for a way to help young families in our area. I was a teenage mom myself and can relate to some of the challenges these parents are facing. On top of relatable parenting challenges, they are navigating through housing insecurities and working to heal from their traumas and lived experiences. My hope is that our service project can provide some relief to these young parents while supporting the excellent work that Life House is doing to care for the youth in our community.”

Storm expressed, “Being a mom is such a blessing, and it is one of the hardest things that I have ever done in my life, and it is hard even despite all of the resources and support that my husband and I have to help raise our children. Because of this, I felt so called to participate in this project with Life House and Leadership Duluth – because if I can do anything to help make the lives of these young parents a bit easier – I want to do it and help.”

Matson added, “This cause is important to me because these young families are our future. I have been thankful enough to have family and mentors around me to support me and guide me, helping make me who I am, so if I can give these families even a fraction of the support I was given and can help them become the person they truly want to be.”

Ernest explained her passion for the project, “Giving back and contributing to the success of others is something that makes me feel good like I’m doing my part to help ensure others have opportunities in their future!”

Decker supporting the project noted, “We deeply value the work that Life House does to provide support services for youth that have experienced trauma and homelessness. Our project aims to gather requested supplies so that young parents can focus on parenting, housing and jobs; it’s one small way we can lend a hand and show our appreciation to Life House for their tireless efforts year-round.”

McConico encouraging the effort said, “We want to make sure these young children new to the world get the best opportunity to succeed and are healthy and happy. Providing just a few extra supplies can make a big difference.”

Leadership Duluth is a comprehensive leadership development program by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. Members of each Leadership Duluth class are asked to coordinate and execute a service project.

This QR will also take you to the Amazon wish list.

