City by City: Cloquet, Esko, Duluth

Cloquet, MN- MnDOT will be hosting an informational meeting about a roundabout coming to Highway 2 and Highway 194. The meeting will be held at the Solway Town Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. After the meeting, a recording will be posted on the project’s website. The meeting will also address resurfacing plans near the town hall and the detour plans for the project. Construction is expected to begin in May and be complete by October.

Esko, MN- Team 5690 SubZero Robotics is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, April 17. The night includes a BBQ dinner, silent auction, bake sale and more. The fun starts at 5 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. Members of the team will be hosting STEM-based activities for kids and showing interested community members what the robotics team is all about. Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for adults and $7 for students. All money raised will help the team with travel, parts and other outreach events.

Duluth, MN- The 4th Annual Earth Week hosted by Ecolibrium3 starts April 17. The week starts with a virtual Facebook Livestream on Monday night. The rest of the week features a farm open house, breakfast event, speaker sessions and a cleanup day on Saturday, April 22. The cleanup also lines up with Eco-Fest, which is held at Clyde Iron Works.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

