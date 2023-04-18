Body of missing International Falls man found in Rainy Lake

(Koochiching County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The body of a missing International Falls man was found under the ice on Rainy Lake Monday.

According to the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 52-year-old Derek Villebrun was located under the ice near Grindstone Island.

Villebrun had previously been reported as missing after leaving to go ice fishing Friday.

The family has been notified and the Sheriff’s Office asks that their privacy is respected.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

There was no immediate word what led up to his death.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow will be heaviest on the South Shore
First Alert: blizzard warning in effect for South Shore and Cook County MN as snow continues
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Blizzard warnings remain across eastern portions of the Northland
Turtleboy Duluth Facebook threats
Duluth, Superior Police investigating violent social media threats
Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman emerges after his third consecutive year sleeping outside.
Duluth Boy Scout celebrates 3 years sleeping outdoors
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way

Latest News

City by City: Wisconsin, Duluth, Chisholm
City by City: Wisconsin, Duluth, Chisholm
DONATE NOW: Help a young parent, help a baby
Mora man found guilty in Iron Range murder
Mora man found guilty in Iron Range murder
Floods are among many of the threats covered during severe weather awareness week
Severe Weather Awareness Week inspires local band to write storm song