Body of missing International Falls man found in Rainy Lake

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The body of a missing International Falls man was found under the ice on Rainy Lake Monday.

According to the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 52-year-old Derek Villebrun was located under the ice near Grindstone Island.

Villebrun had previously been reported as missing after leaving to go ice fishing Friday.

The family has been notified and the Sheriff’s Office asks that their privacy is respected.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

There was no immediate word what led up to his death.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.