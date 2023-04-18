‘Birthplace of the Republican Party’ moves locations in Ripon

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon’s “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now has new home. The old site now has new ownership, so Monday morning crews moved the building across town to Fond du Lac Street.

This is a move that has some members of the Republican Party in Fond du Lac pretty upset because, according to a letter from the State Historic Preservation Office, the new location is “not appropriate” and therefore automatically removes it from the National Register, as well as the National Historical Landmark Status.

According to Republican Party Chair Tim Bachleitner, the party just learned Saturday that moving the schoolhouse to Fond du Lac Street would cause it to lose the historic distinctions. He says that’s knowledge the chamber has had for over two weeks.

“Today stings, because individuals in this community knew moving the building today without permission from the National Registry was going to get us immediately deleted from the National Registry, National Landmark status,” said Bachleitner.

According to the Chamber, they received approval by the state to move it and expect the national register to approve. Executive Director Mandy Kimes says they were surprised to learn of the denial by the National Historical Landmark status and are appealing that decision.

“As to this process, we have done a lot of due diligence. We are grateful we were grateful to get our state approval and we were really under the impression that the national level which is follow suit with the state approval and that’s what was communicated to us, so we were very surprised that on March 20 received news that we had been denied that,” said Kimes.

Kimes says they did not intentionally withhold information.

“One of the things this property gives us it’s in the center it’s on the main drag,” said Luther Olsen, a former state senator who is on the board for the Little White School House. “What’s important is not where it’s at but what happened in it the start of the Republican Party,” said Olsen.

So now, the chamber and board are working on the appeal process. The land was donated for the new location. The chamber and the board for the Little White School House plan to turn the area into a museum.

In a statement, the Chamber of Commerce goes on to say the Little White School House was moved 5 times before. Read their complete statement below.

The Little White Schoolhouse has now moved 6 times. It was first located on the triangle of Blackburn, Thorne, and East Fond du Lac Streets, where it served as a schoolhouse until 1860. When the school outgrew the building it was moved and remodeled to be a private home. In 1908 it was moved to Ripon College, where it occupied three different locations. The building then moved to Blackburn Street in 1951 and as of today has moved to 1074 W Fond Du Lac Avenue.

The move of the Little White Schoolhouse carries a great amount of importance and significance for the Ripon community and beyond. The Ripon Chamber of Commerce owns and operates the Little White Schoolhouse and is deeply committed to the preservation and promotion of it. We believe it is a centerpiece of Ripon’s history and heritage and we plan to welcome many visitors there for years to come. We hope to reignite interest in Ripon’s unique history locally, nationally and even all over the world.

The fact that Ripon is the birthplace of the Republican Party is well established. In 1967 a front page article came out in the Ripon Commonwealth-Press reading, “This is it! Ripon definitely established as birthplace of G.O.P.” It went on to explain in great detail how Ripon can be stated categorically as the birthplace of the Republican Party. It then included a list of many sources such as President Eisenhower, records from congress, senators, historians, authors and even the encyclopedia, all confirming this fact.

When the property behind and surrounding the Little White Schoolhouse was purchased in preparation for the Boys and Girls Club, the Chamber of Commerce realized that we would soon be surrounded by a new building with no parking. Looking to protect and preserve the integrity of the building, as well as offer visibility, parking and bathrooms to visitors, the Chamber felt the property being donated at 1074 W Fond Du Lac Avenue would be beneficial to the future of the Little White Schoolhouse. The property offers 2.95 acres of land for various outdoor activities and events, great visibility, easy and safe access for tour busses and the ability to have a visitor center. This way we can keep the interior of the Museum as unaltered as possible and offer a prairie like background that is set back from the road.

The Little White Schoolhouse board assembled a thorough packet of information, pictures and site plans to propose the new location to the State of Wisconsin Historical Society. During that process the committee was able to bring up any questions, concerns or need for clarification about the proposed site and in the end they gave their approval for it to remain on the State Registry. We were encouraged to know that the National Park Service tends to follow the recommendation of the State. We were very surprised to learn at the end of March, with no communication or opportunity for dialogue, that our approval for the National Landmark designation was denied. We immediately began the process of appeal and contacted many county, state and federal elected officials to intervene on our behalf. We have not intentionally withheld any information and have not yet heard back on the status of our appeal. We are eager to continue advocating for the national recognition of this important historic treasure that is important to Ripon. We are hopeful that a restudy of the landmark will move in our favor.

The Ripon Chamber of Commerce is committed to advocating for this national treasure of such important historic significance and will do everything we can to ensure that many more have the opportunity to visit and learn about the extraordinary history that took place here in Ripon almost 170 years ago

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.