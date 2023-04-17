UMD students prepare ‘blessing bags’ to help people experiencing homelessness

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A UMD student religion group spent Sunday evening putting together what they call “blessing bags” for people experiencing homelessness.

Bulldog Catholic collected thousands of donations over the past three weeks for the bags, which will be shared with local people experiencing homelessness.

They collected toiletries, nonperishables, and essential items to put into drawstring bags.

People keep those bags in their cars and then when they encounter someone asking for help they can hand those out.

“How many times have we ever been in a situation where there’s someone who’s clearly in need, they’re begging, asking for help? And you think, I don’t know how to help. And I think a lot of times we do that because we haven’t prepared,” said Father Michael Schmitz, a UMD Chaplain.

Items that are leftover from Sunday’s assembly will be donated to CHUM.

