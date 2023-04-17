Snow lingers tonight, more rain and snow later this week

Tuesday
Tuesday(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see breezy winds and clearing skies from west to east. Snow will be diminishing gradually along the South Shore into the evening hours, although some lake effect light snow will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with northwest winds becoming 5-10mph.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure takes over! Highs will be in the mid-40′s with light northerly winds.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: A large ridge of warm air along with a low will move in on Wednesday. There will be a 70% chance of rain, mostly later in the day. Winds will also be strong out of the east 10-20mph gusting to 40mph. Rain and some wintry mix will be possible overnight.

Region
Region(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have an 80% chance of rain and wintry mix, which could include some sleet, freezing drizzle and snow. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with strong easterly winds.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

