Keith Urban to perform at Minnesota State Fair

Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell to perform at the Minnesota State Fair
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grammy-award-winning country star is coming to the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

Keith Urban, with special guest Lindsay Ell, will be performing at the Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Urban has won four Grammy Awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums.

His numerous hits include “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Wasted Time,” “Somebody Like You,” “Long Hot Summer” and “One Too Many,” Urban’s 43rd Top 10 single that garnered more than 100 million Spotify streams.

This year, Urban has been performing at his new Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

In addition, he’s set to release new music, including a new studio album, and he’ll also perform at numerous fairs and festivals throughout the country.

Lindsay Ell has been named “one of the most exciting and talented young artists in country music” according to Forbes Magazine.

The award-winning performer will head out on tour with Shania Twain (May/June 2023) and spend the year traveling to the U.S., U.K., and Germany and touring across North America, all while releasing new music.

Tickets for Keith Urban’s Minnesota State Fair performance will go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

Prices will be $52, $77, or $87 depending on the location.

General admission pit and reserved seating will be available for the event.

