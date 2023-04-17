Hermantown Robotics team asking for donations as they head to World Championships

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown Talons Robotics team needs the community’s help to raise money for their upcoming trip to the World Championships.

The Talons qualified for the Worlds competition in Houston, TX this week.

At the La Crosse Regional Tournament, the robotics team pulled off a huge upset victory to make it to the World Championships.

The team needs $15,000 to go on the trip and has raised nearly $9,000.

In a last push to fundraise, they are asking for donations on their GoFundMe page.

The Hermantown Talons leave Tuesday at 1 p.m. for Houston.

If you would like to donate to the team, click here.

