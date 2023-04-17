Flood waters move closer to local business near Scanlon

Flood waters inching closer to local business near Scanlon
Flood waters inching closer to local business near Scanlon(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON & ST. LOUIS COUNTIES, MN. (Northern News Now) - Rising waters on the St. Louis River are impacting several areas along the waterway’s path.

The Cloquet Police Department announced Sunday they are extended their flood warning for the St. Louis River near the Scanlon area until 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The River Inn Bar and Grill sits on the banks of the river in the impacted flood area.

The establishment was still open Sunday and Bartender Kerry Koski said she’s hoping when the water reaches its peak the place will stay dry.

“The water is about three to four inches below our storage room right now and we’ve lost most of our big parking lot,” Koski said. “The building is becoming an island right now, it’s seeping around everything. Well once that happens you can’t get in and out.”

According to Koski their rule of thumb is as long as the water doesn’t come over the deck they’re able to operate.

Not far from that location is Jay Cooke State Park.

Some Northlanders braved the cold weather to get a look at the fast-moving waters.

“We just came out to check the river because we saw some pictures on Facebook and we wanted to see it in person,” Amanda Ashmore, an Esko resident said. “I’ve never seen it like this before, it’s very high and fast.”

And downstream in Duluth’s Fond Du Lac area, the waters have filled many low-lying areas on the banks of the river.

For more information about road closures, flood warnings, and advisories, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diona Johnson
Duluth musician, activist, and therapist Diona Johnson dies at 35
3 Old Guys
‘3 Old Guys’ snowmobile from Minnesota to Alaska
A road submerged in water from the St. Louis River in Duluth's Fond Du Lac neighborhood.
From East to West: How Friday’s flooding has impacted Duluth
Sappi
Sappi mill still closed due to flooding, employees expected to return Tuesday
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Roads closing due to rapid snow melt flooding

Latest News

While that final performance was happening in New York City, a local celebration of the...
Lyric Opera of the North hosts ‘Pharewell to Phantom’ party
The snow will be heaviest on the South Shore
First Alert: blizzard warning in effect for South Shore and Cook County MN as snow continues
Northern News Now Sunday video forecast with Dave Anderson April 16
Sunday and Monday snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: flood risk continues Sunday as snow lingers through Monday morning