Flood waters move closer to local business near Scanlon

CARLTON & ST. LOUIS COUNTIES, MN. (Northern News Now) - Rising waters on the St. Louis River are impacting several areas along the waterway’s path.

The Cloquet Police Department announced Sunday they are extended their flood warning for the St. Louis River near the Scanlon area until 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The River Inn Bar and Grill sits on the banks of the river in the impacted flood area.

The establishment was still open Sunday and Bartender Kerry Koski said she’s hoping when the water reaches its peak the place will stay dry.

“The water is about three to four inches below our storage room right now and we’ve lost most of our big parking lot,” Koski said. “The building is becoming an island right now, it’s seeping around everything. Well once that happens you can’t get in and out.”

According to Koski their rule of thumb is as long as the water doesn’t come over the deck they’re able to operate.

Not far from that location is Jay Cooke State Park.

Some Northlanders braved the cold weather to get a look at the fast-moving waters.

“We just came out to check the river because we saw some pictures on Facebook and we wanted to see it in person,” Amanda Ashmore, an Esko resident said. “I’ve never seen it like this before, it’s very high and fast.”

And downstream in Duluth’s Fond Du Lac area, the waters have filled many low-lying areas on the banks of the river.

For more information about road closures, flood warnings, and advisories, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.